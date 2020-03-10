Rocky Point ranch in wooded spot asks $289,000-$305,000

The owners of a cozy ranch tucked away in a secluded wooded spot in Rocky Point are asking $289,000-$305,000 for the property.

Built in 1950 on just under one quarter of an acre, the two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house has a stone-faced wood-burning fireplace in the living room/kitchen, a custom counter top on the kitchen peninsula, water views of the Long Island Sound from the kitchen and living room and lots of natural light from the many windows.

Hardwood floors run throughout the Yeoman Road house, which has oil heat.

Listing agent Kelly Espenkotter of Coach Realtors at Port Jefferson said she noticed the house was unique when she visited.

“It is the water views,” she said. “I said it’s like a hidden secret … tucked away.”

The owners bought the property four years ago and did a lot of work, including in the yard, which has “flowering gardens when everything blooms,” Espenkotter said.

“When I got inside, it’s very artsy and eclectic, all the details,” she said. “It’s not too much, it’s simple living.”

The full finished basement has a farmhouse look with exposed beams and rustic wood floors.

A slate patio in the front yard overlooks the water and a new shed in the yard complete with electricity is set up as an art studio.

The taxes on the property in the Rocky Point School District are $8,120.