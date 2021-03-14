TODAY'S PAPER
Rocky Point ranch on the market for $298,700

The house is a five-minute drive from Long

The house is a five-minute drive from Long Island Sound beaches.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
An updated two-bedroom ranch tucked behind lines of trees in Rocky Point is on the market for $298,700.

The single-story, one-bathroom house on Yucca Road was recently upgraded with new high-hat lights, kitchen appliances, engineered wood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Recently painted inside, and a new stone paver patio, driveway and plantings outside give the house a fresh look, said listing agent Linda L. Albo of Albo Agency.

The house has a unique floor plan, with a spacious master bedroom and a private entrance to the second bedroom, she said.

"It’s the ideal space for a home office in the second bedroom because it has its own private entrance," Albo said. "It’s light and bright."

The house is a five-minute drive from Long Island Sound beaches, was built in 1955 and the owner has been using it as a well-maintained investment property since around 1998, she said.

"It’s a rarity because it’s under $300,000 and it’s clean and in move-in condition. He took good care of it and he just updated it. It’s ready now for a new owner."

Taxes on the almost quarter-acre property in the Rocky Point Union Free School District are $5,952.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

