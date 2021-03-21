Rocky Point ranch-style home lists for $339,996

A two-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home in Rocky Point is listing for $339,996.

The eat-in kitchen has granite counters and white cabinets and a loft area above, which can be used as a sitting area, computer room or play area, says listing agent Laura Cochran, H&G Realty.

"The reason the house is a rare find is that in Rocky Point it’s rare to find 0.46-acre lots," Cochran says. "It’s usually 50-by-100 lots; 60-by-100; 40-by-100. So it’s unusual to find something this large: lot-wise."

Built in 1931, the home has hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings in the kitchen and dining room, a fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases in the family room, custom paint colors throughout, and front and back porches. The roof and heating system were recently updated.

The house has an expanded driveway, which is also unique for the Rocky Point area where most properties do not come equipped with ample parking, notes Cochran.

Completely fenced in, the property has a patio and shed, and includes beach rights to nearby Friendship Beach on the Long Island Sound.

"It’s a short stroll to the beach," says Cochran.

The home is also close to Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve and State Forest and not far from Brookhaven and Wildwood state parks.

The annual property taxes are $7,121.