A fully renovated split-level home is on the market in Rocky Point for $349,900. The annual property taxes are $7,710.

The topography of the Rocky Point area is very hilly, says listing agent Sean Green of Exit Home Key Realty. “So, to find a property that is quite as flat as this one is extremely unique.”

Built in 1950, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and a smart thermostat.

“It’s a fully renovated home, down to the studs,” notes Green. “You don’t really find too many properties in that area that have been fully renovated on a flat property and within a few short minutes’ walk to the beach.”

The 0.23 acre property, which is located in the Rocky Point Union Free School District, is close to Broadway Beach on the Long Island Sound, Rocky Point’s Main Street, shops and restaurants, and Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve and State Forest.

The home is situated in a very family-oriented neighborhood, says Green.

“There’s a lot of people walking around with their dogs or their kids,” adds Green. “And, coincidentally, the home happens to be a short walking distance to the North Shore beach, so you do get quite a bit of folks that might be walking down that road towards the beach, which, is a selling feature, in my opinion, for anyone who likes the outdoors.”