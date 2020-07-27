Cape Cod-style waterfront rental in Rocky Point up for $2,950

A Cape Cod-style waterfront rental in Rocky Point is up for $2,950.

The 1,200-square-foot property, offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is 70 feet up on a bluff and steps to the beach. It features a deck with sunset views and sounds of waves to sleep with.

“It’s in a park-like setting, very private, and then really the house is very cozy and welcoming.” Says Chris Wiencek, the owner of the house.

Although the house was built in 1930, its previous owner, a vice president of GreenPoint Bank, took the house down to the studs and completely rebuilt it around 1990. And just earlier this year, Wiencek has remodeled the kitchen area. The furnished home now features washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, and baseboard heater. Although the house is not brand-new, it’s a vintage charmer, says Wiencek.

The lease is from September 2020 to May 2021. That makes the rental suitable for visiting professors from nearby institutes such as Stony Brook University, or Brookhaven National Laboratory. Renters can access restaurants and Stop & Shop within a 10-minute drive.

Utilities and yard maintenance are not included. Pets are not allowed. There is no garage. It’s in the Rocky Point Union Free School District.