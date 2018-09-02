Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Rocky Point 'tiny house' lists for $124,900

This Rocky Point home, built in 1935, has a semifinished basement and a shed for extra storage. Photo Credit: American Way Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 430-square-foot home in Rocky Point is on the market for $124,900.

Built in 1935, the ranch-style house sits on a .06-acre lot and has a semifinished basement and a shed for extra storage.

The home is located close to vineyards, farm stands, the business district, shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and the Pine Barrens. Membership in the North Shore Beach Property Owners Association gives the homeowner access to several beaches with clubhouses and other facilities.

"We are seeing a trend in smaller houses," says listing agent David Guzzetta of American Way Real Estate.

