Rocky Point 'tiny house' lists for $124,900

A 430-square-foot home in Rocky Point is on the market for $124,900.

Built in 1935, the ranch-style house sits on a .06-acre lot and has a semifinished basement and a shed for extra storage.

The home is located close to vineyards, farm stands, the business district, shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and the Pine Barrens. Membership in the North Shore Beach Property Owners Association gives the homeowner access to several beaches with clubhouses and other facilities.

"We are seeing a trend in smaller houses," says listing agent David Guzzetta of American Way Real Estate.