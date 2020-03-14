TODAY'S PAPER
Rocky Point house on the market for $319,000

A large finished attic that could be used as an office or a fifth bedroom.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A Victorian-style house in Rocky Point is on the market for $319,000. The property on the 6,098-square-foot lot has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a backyard with a tool shed, and a large finished attic that could be used as an office or a fifth bedroom.

The house was built in 1950 and was completely renovated last year. The new home features modern bathrooms, wood floors throughout, a contemporary kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. “It has big, bright windows, and a big open space. Everything has a gray tone. It’s popular now,” says Markella Karousis, the listing agent, of ERealty Advisors Inc.

The home is within a 10-minute walk to Friendship Beach, North Shore Beach, shopping centers and restaurants. Situated in a quiet area, “the house gets a combination of good schools and a good neighborhood with a reasonable price” Karousis says. Taxes on the home, in the Rocky Point Union Free School District, are a modest $8,432.

