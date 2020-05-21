Ronkonkoma a proud community, close to highways, transit

THE SCOOP

You can’t get any more central on Long Island than Ronkonkoma. That’s according to a Long Island-based group of geographic experts who determined that the center of the Island is in the hamlet — precisely the middle of Nob Hill Condominiums on Richmond Boulevard.

It's not just location that makes the hamlet noteworthy. “Ronkonkoma is a quiet community whose residents have a real sense of pride and community,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter says. “A group of caring citizens,”

Accessibility is one of the key benefits of living here. It is close to the Long Island Expressway and Veterans Highway, Long Island MacArthur Airport and the electrified line of the Long Island Rail Road out of the Ronkonkoma station. Before the coronavirus lockdown, the train ride to Penn Station could take about 66 minutes during peak time, says MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. And 14 to 17 planes departed daily from MacArthur, says Shelley LaRose-Arken, airport commissioner.

Several developments are underway. Station Square, a project formerly known as the Ronkonkoma Hub near the LIRR, has opened. The first phase of the work — 489 housing units in six buildings — is complete, according to Chris Kelly, spokesman for the developer, Tritec Real Estate. “We are doing virtual tours and signing leases and it’s going surprisingly well, considering the economy,” he says. “It’s a positive sign.” The second phase, additional rental units, is before Brookhaven Town for site approval, Kelly says. In total, the project will build 1,450 residential units, 195,000 square feet of retail space and 360,000 square feet of office space. Another 60,000 square feet will be created as hospitality and community spaces, Kelly says.

Recently completed municipal projects include upgrades to Ronkonkoma Beach Park, where two playgrounds were replaced, a tennis court was converted into two pickleball courts and the parking lot was renovated, Carpenter says. The town also completed drainage projects to resolve flood issues on Pond Road at two points and resurfaced more than 20 roads, she says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 5 condos on the market ranging in price from $195,000 to $275,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 1, 2019, and April 20, 2020, there were 316 home sales with a median sale price of $375,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $140,000 and the high was $786,000. During that period a year earlier there were 274 home sales with a median sale price of $352,539. The price range was $170,000 to $630,000.

OTHER STATS

Towns Islip and Brookhaven

Area square miles 8.2

ZIP code 11779

Population 18,302

Median age 39.9

Median household income $100,757

Median home value $380,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405

School district Connetquot and Sachem

*Based on 129 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$699,000

With new electric service, a new kitchen and a new bathroom from a 2017 renovation, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian is on a .17-acre lot and was built in 1960. Large windows on the first floor and a semi-open layout make for a bright and spacious space in the common areas. The backyard has a paver-block patio and an above-ground pool. Taxes are $11,008. Sajid Choudhry, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-929-3700.

$479,000

This six-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch went through a substantial renovation, and the results are a new kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and new stainless-steel appliances, a new heating unit and two new bathrooms. Improvements to the exterior include a new roof and gutters, a new brick entryway and a new blacktop driveway. Taxes are $10,214. Ruben Yosopov, Unique Home Sales, .631-619-4007.

$330,000

Situated on a .24-acre lot, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch has been on the market since May 6. “This home is a great opportunity for a builder, investors or ambitious owners,” co-listing agent Debra Remien says. Taxes are $10,221. Kevin Collins, Debra Remien, Realty Connect, 631-881-5160.

RECENTLY SOLD

$470,000

Address Motor Parkway

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1970

Lot size .89 acre

Taxes $10,482

+/- list price -$19,000

Days on market 34

$427,500

Address N. Fifth Street

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1971

Lot size .18 acre

Taxes $9,058

+/- list price -$1,500

Days on market 69

$390,000

Address Collington Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1947

Lot size ,41 acre

Taxes $7,375

+/- list price +$40,000 (cq'd)

Days on market 57

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 57

Price range $195,000 to $699,000

Tax range $2,796 to $13,287