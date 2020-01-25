The stairway to heaven is what immediately catches a visitor’s eye in the cozy, unassuming house on Weichers Avenue in Ronkonkoma that's on the market for $279,999.

A metal spiral staircase in the living room leads to a loft that potential buyers have imagined as a game room, office, small guest room or storage area, said Zachary Scher of Coldwell Banker Residential, the listing agent for the house.

"Everyone who has come through has had a different idea for that space and it has been the focal point," he said.

The charming bonus room has two skylights, an addition the homeowners made when they brought the interior of the 1925 bungalow down to the studs in 2005, Scher said.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with central air and gas heating was purchased in 2003, and completely renovated two years later, making it move-in ready.

Taxes on the 30-by-100 lot in the Connetquot Central School District are only $5,419.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Being in Ronkonkoma, the property is close to the Long Island Rail Road hub, the Long Island Expressway and Lake Ronkonkoma.

"It's definitely in a spot to get to a lot of different things,” Scher said.



