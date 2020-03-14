Spacious Ronkonkoma ranch on the market for $359,999
A spacious ranch in Ronkonkoma is on the market for $359,999. The 7,405-square-foot property, for which the sellers have received an "accepted offer," has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full finished basement and a one-car garage.
Situated midblock in the desirable Lake Hills neighborhood, the home is within minutes to shopping malls, restaurants, the Long Island Rail Road and Long Island Expressway. Taxes are a relatively low $9,767.
The roof and boiler of the house, built in 1972, were upgraded around 15 years ago. The property, with an open-floor plan, has hardwood floors, custom molding and central air-conditioning. In the kitchen, there are maple cabinets, a new stainless-steel fridge, and a breakfast bar.
“The house has a really good vibe about it. It’s not too small or too big, it’s just perfect,” says Bryan Karp, the listing agent, of RE/MAX Eastern Properties.
A spacious yard with Azek paver patio and pergola with electricity makes the house good for entertaining. It’s in the Connetquot School District.
