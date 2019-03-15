Roslyn Heights home with indoor swing set lists for $2.248M
A modern home in Roslyn Heights that comes with an indoor swing set is on the market for $2.248 million.
The basement comes with three swings and two chalkboard-covered walls.
The 4,300-square-foot modern home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and a master suite with fireplace and balcony.
The .32-acre property is listed with Shahla Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.
Comments
