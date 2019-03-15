TODAY'S PAPER
Roslyn Heights home with indoor swing set lists for $2.248M

The Roslyn Heights home's basement comes with three

The Roslyn Heights home's basement comes with three swings and two chalkboard-covered walls. Photo Credit: Scott Schwartz

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A modern home in Roslyn Heights that comes with an indoor swing set is on the market for $2.248 million.

The basement comes with three swings and two chalkboard-covered walls.

The 4,300-square-foot modern home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and a master suite with fireplace and balcony.

The .32-acre property is listed with Shahla Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

