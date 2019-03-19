New homes mark 'very easy'-to-access Roslyn Heights
Roslyn Heights features diverse housing styles, from historic houses that date back to the early 1900s to luxury homes that were just built.
THE SCOOP
With a wide range of prices, Roslyn Heights attracts a variety of home buyers, says Susan Paulenoff of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
“Whether it’s a younger family, or those who started in Roslyn Heights in a smaller house and are now moving up to a larger house,” she says, noting that prices can range from less than $300,000 for a co-op to nearly $3 million for a newly constructed home.
The area is served by highly regarded schools, including The Wheatley School, which in October was ranked the 27th-best high school in New York State and 180th-best in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the country’s best high schools.
Another draw is the hamlet’s proximity to Manhattan, which is roughly 18 miles from Roslyn Heights. With both the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway passing through the middle of the hamlet, there is "very easy access to and from Roslyn Heights,” says Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
“When you get off the exit, it’s not like other communities where you are driving for another 20 minutes to get to your house," she says.
The Country Club section of Roslyn Heights, offering larger property sizes, has seen an abundance of new construction, says Shahla Golie Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
“It used to be Levitt homes built in the 1950s,” she says. “Now all of those houses are coming down and being purchased by builders who are putting up 5,000-square-foot houses.”
Attractions in the area include the Wheatley Hills Golf Club, which was established in 1913 and includes an 18-hole golf course; the Clark Botanic Garden, which offers 12 acres of specialty gardens, as well as educational workshops, and Christopher Morley Park, which offers golf, tennis, swimming, trails and athletics fields and courts.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between March 1, 2018, and March 15, 2019, there were 77 home sales with a median sale price of $850,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $416,000 and the high was $2.62 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 98 home sales with a median sale price of $817,500. The price range was $257,250 to $2.7 million.
OTHER STATS
Town: North Hempstead
Area: 1.5 square miles
ZIP code: 11577
Population: 6,577
Median age: 40.6
Median household income: $113,913
Median home value: $760,000*
LIRR to NYC: from Roslyn, 47 to 54 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $297
School district: Roslyn, East Williston, Mineola, Herricks
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$563,000
Garfield Place
Style: Cape
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1955
Lot size: 50x150
Taxes: $12,304
Reduced: $102,000
Days on the market: 312
$740,000
North Court
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 1946
Lot size: 90x155
Taxes: $14,900
Reduced: $59,000
Days on the market: 161
$1.57 million
Sycamore Lane
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half
Built: 2006
Lot size: 138x145
Taxes: $44,386
Reduced: $182,000
Days on the market: 204
NOW ON THE MARKET
$925,000
This expanded ranch, with four bedrooms and 31/2 bathrooms, offers a living room with sliders, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, and a master suite with a walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. Taxes on the half-acre property are $16,292. Ding (Sally) Cai, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 646-203-6118
$1.575 million
This Colonial, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and en suite master bedroom. The 110-by-144-foot property includes an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $22,151. Mollie Grossman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-521-5335
$2,298,000
This Colonial, with six bedrooms and 41/2 bathrooms, includes a two-story entry, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with a center island and a den with coffered ceilings. The .32-acre property has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $51,298. Edna Mashaal, Edna Mashaal Realty, 516-504-8884
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 43
Price range: $525,000-$2,999,999
Tax range: $9,826-$59,245
