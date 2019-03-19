THE SCOOP

With a wide range of prices, Roslyn Heights attracts a variety of home buyers, says Susan Paulenoff of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“Whether it’s a younger family, or those who started in Roslyn Heights in a smaller house and are now moving up to a larger house,” she says, noting that prices can range from less than $300,000 for a co-op to nearly $3 million for a newly constructed home.

The area is served by highly regarded schools, including The Wheatley School, which in October was ranked the 27th-best high school in New York State and 180th-best in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the country’s best high schools.

Another draw is the hamlet’s proximity to Manhattan, which is roughly 18 miles from Roslyn Heights. With both the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway passing through the middle of the hamlet, there is "very easy access to and from Roslyn Heights,” says Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“When you get off the exit, it’s not like other communities where you are driving for another 20 minutes to get to your house," she says.

Roslyn Heights features diverse housing styles, including historic houses that date back to the early 1900s.

The Country Club section of Roslyn Heights, offering larger property sizes, has seen an abundance of new construction, says Shahla Golie Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It used to be Levitt homes built in the 1950s,” she says. “Now all of those houses are coming down and being purchased by builders who are putting up 5,000-square-foot houses.”

Attractions in the area include the Wheatley Hills Golf Club, which was established in 1913 and includes an 18-hole golf course; the Clark Botanic Garden, which offers 12 acres of specialty gardens, as well as educational workshops, and Christopher Morley Park, which offers golf, tennis, swimming, trails and athletics fields and courts.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between March 1, 2018, and March 15, 2019, there were 77 home sales with a median sale price of $850,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $416,000 and the high was $2.62 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 98 home sales with a median sale price of $817,500. The price range was $257,250 to $2.7 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: North Hempstead

Area: 1.5 square miles

ZIP code: 11577

Population: 6,577

Median age: 40.6

Median household income: $113,913

Median home value: $760,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Roslyn, 47 to 54 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Roslyn, East Williston, Mineola, Herricks

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI



RECENTLY SOLD

$563,000

Garfield Place

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1955

Lot size: 50x150

Taxes: $12,304

Reduced: $102,000

Days on the market: 312

$740,000

North Court

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1946

Lot size: 90x155

Taxes: $14,900

Reduced: $59,000

Days on the market: 161

$1.57 million

Sycamore Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 2006

Lot size: 138x145

Taxes: $44,386

Reduced: $182,000

Days on the market: 204

NOW ON THE MARKET

$925,000

This expanded ranch, with four bedrooms and 31/2 bathrooms, offers a living room with sliders, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, and a master suite with a walk-in closet and Jacuzzi tub. Taxes on the half-acre property are $16,292. Ding (Sally) Cai, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 646-203-6118

$1.575 million

This Colonial, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and en suite master bedroom. The 110-by-144-foot property includes an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $22,151. Mollie Grossman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-521-5335

$2,298,000

This Colonial, with six bedrooms and 41/2 bathrooms, includes a two-story entry, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with a center island and a den with coffered ceilings. The .32-acre property has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $51,298. Edna Mashaal, Edna Mashaal Realty, 516-504-8884

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 43

Price range: $525,000-$2,999,999

Tax range: $9,826-$59,245