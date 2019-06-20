TODAY'S PAPER
Roslyn Heights pink house lists for $719,000

This Roslyn Heights home is listed for $719,000.

This Roslyn Heights home is listed for $719,000. Photo Credit: Coach Realtors of Willistons

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A 1947 saltbox Colonial in Roslyn Heights is on the market for $719,000. The home’s ornamental and pink-painted facade conceals a decidedly modern interior

“The main reason we moved to this area was the [Herricks] school district,” says Alex Falkov, who has owned the home with wife, Marina, since 2001. “Within the last three or four years, we replaced the old roof with a single-layer roof, redid the kitchen, finished the basement, and changed some windows.”

There are three bedrooms, one bathroom and one half-bathroom.The house is on an 80-by-110-foot lot.

The listing is with Nina Jean Harris of Coach Realtors of Willistons.

