A historic Roslyn Village home was originally built in Melville and moved to its current location in 1980. It is on the market for $1.288 million.

The Greek Revival-style Ebenezer H. Smith II House was built between 1831 and 1855. In 1980, it was taken apart piece by piece, privately moved and rebuilt by a couple from Roslyn Harbor who were preservationists.

The house was going to be destroyed but the couple restored it to its original details, says listing agent Diane Stigliano of Daniel Gale Real Sotheby’s International Realty. The floors were made to duplicate the old ones, and it has plumbing and an electrical system from 1981.

The three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home also has central air conditioning. A detached structure with a garage and a space that can be used as an art studio or office was built in 1981.

The home has two working fireplaces, renovated bathrooms and two master bedrooms, one on the first floor and one on the second.