Roslyn home with creek lists for $938,000

The Colonial, built in 1925, has six bedrooms

The Colonial, built in 1925, has six bedrooms and two kitchens. Photo Credit: LW 21 LLC/Rob Cuni

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A two-family home in Roslyn sits on 2.22 acres with a creek. It is on the market for $938,000. 

The Colonial, built in 1925, has six bedrooms and two kitchens, says listing agent Shibao Li of LW 21 LLC. 

Li said that this is the only two-family home currently on the market in Roslyn.

