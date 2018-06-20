Roslyn home with creek lists for $938,000
A two-family home in Roslyn sits on 2.22 acres with a creek. It is on the market for $938,000.
The Colonial, built in 1925, has six bedrooms and two kitchens, says listing agent Shibao Li of LW 21 LLC.
Li said that this is the only two-family home currently on the market in Roslyn.
