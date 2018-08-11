TODAY'S PAPER
Updated historic Roslyn home listed for $699,000

Renovations to the two-bedroom Roslyn home include a

Renovations to the two-bedroom Roslyn home include a kitchen with modern Poggenpohl cabinets and a ventless fireplace. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty / Russell Pratt

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A home in Roslyn’s historic district built circa 1903, with the interior completely renovated in an ultra-modern style four years ago, is on the market for $699,000. 

“The exterior boards are original to the house, but entire inside was taken out,” says listing agent Suzi Chase of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “That’s what Roslyn is really noted for. They want the street side to look the way it did when the home was built.”

The renovations to the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home include a kitchen with modern Poggenpohl cabinets and Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and a ventless fireplace.

