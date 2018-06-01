TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Historic Roslyn home lists for $799,000

Enter this Roslyn home through double mahogany doors.

Enter this Roslyn home through double mahogany doors. There are oak floors and a walk-out lower level with a bathroom. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate / Francine Eisenberg

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Roslyn home that was once part of the Frick estate is on the market for $799,000.

Located on more than two acres, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has recently been renovated with new floors, windows, an alarm system, refrigerator/freezer, faucets and water filtration.

Enter the home through double mahogany doors. There are oak floors and a walk-out lower level with a bathroom and sliding doors to a bluestone patio and cedar deck.

The 1930 house was originally the caretaker’s cottage of the Frick estate in Roslyn Harbor. It was moved from Beech Drive and Northern Boulevard to its current location in 1983 and actually consists of two adjacent lots: the 5,148-square-foot lot it sits on and a 5,000-square-foot parcel of uncleared land, says listing agent Francine Greenberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

More news

David Pechefsky, Kate Browning, Perry Gershon, Elaine DiMasi Progressives aim at LI congressional primaries
Nick and Berni Merna and their 5-month-old baby, How to find a great rental on LI
Davina Williams, 35, of Selden, was charged with Police: DWI charge for mom after crash with child
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Trial provides glimpse of political landscape
The Fire Island Breach on April 21. Scientist: Breach could be aiding algae bloom