A Roslyn home that was once part of the Frick estate is on the market for $799,000.

Located on more than two acres, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has recently been renovated with new floors, windows, an alarm system, refrigerator/freezer, faucets and water filtration.

Enter the home through double mahogany doors. There are oak floors and a walk-out lower level with a bathroom and sliding doors to a bluestone patio and cedar deck.

The 1930 house was originally the caretaker’s cottage of the Frick estate in Roslyn Harbor. It was moved from Beech Drive and Northern Boulevard to its current location in 1983 and actually consists of two adjacent lots: the 5,148-square-foot lot it sits on and a 5,000-square-foot parcel of uncleared land, says listing agent Francine Greenberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.