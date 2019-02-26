TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Roslyn cottage lists for $570,000

This Roslyn home is on a 50-by-160-foot property

This Roslyn home is on a 50-by-160-foot property with a covered front porch and a rear brick patio. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A 616-square-foot Roslyn cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for $570,000.

The owner purchased the home about 10 years ago and did a gut renovation, says listing agent Bryce Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. That, he says, included taking down a wall on the second bedroom to create an expanded living room. A half wall with a breakfast bar separates the living area from the eat-in kitchen, which includes quartz countertops and a vintage 30-inch Heartland electric range stove that Levy says is still in mint condition.

The main level features a foyer that is roughly 11 by 8.5 feet and is currently used as an office. Off the foyer are pocket doors leading to the bedroom. The house, which was built in 1923, includes a walk-up attic and a basement. 

The 50-by-160-foot property has a covered front porch and a rear brick patio.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, seen on Feb. Curran 'disappointed' housing project fell through
A split tree limb in front of a Forecast: Breezy, cold before light snow tomorrow
Abu Edwards, director of state affairs at SAM Suffolk residents debate legalizing recreational pot
Souper Fry in Merrick is reopening next month, Eatery known for popular grilled wraps to reopen
Rochelle and Lawrence Ginsberg of Oakland Gardens, Queens, Singles ad in Newsday brought couple together
The George Washington School at 220 Washington Ave. Sale of shuttered LI school nears closing after 4 years