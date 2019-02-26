A 616-square-foot Roslyn cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for $570,000.

The owner purchased the home about 10 years ago and did a gut renovation, says listing agent Bryce Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. That, he says, included taking down a wall on the second bedroom to create an expanded living room. A half wall with a breakfast bar separates the living area from the eat-in kitchen, which includes quartz countertops and a vintage 30-inch Heartland electric range stove that Levy says is still in mint condition.

The main level features a foyer that is roughly 11 by 8.5 feet and is currently used as an office. Off the foyer are pocket doors leading to the bedroom. The house, which was built in 1923, includes a walk-up attic and a basement.

The 50-by-160-foot property has a covered front porch and a rear brick patio.