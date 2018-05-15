TODAY'S PAPER
1855 Roslyn Victorian lists for $995,000

The Italianate Victorian in Roslyn boasts wide plank

The Italianate Victorian in Roslyn boasts wide plank pine floors and windows with louvered shutters. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Russell Pratt

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Roslyn's former Samuel Dugan House, dating back to 1855, is on the market for $995,000.

The Italianate Victorian boasts wide plank pine floors, windows with louvered shutters, a parlor room and a library.

Despite the home's many historic features, the kitchen is modern, says Suzi Chase of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, adding that the house will be included in the Roslyn House Tour on June 2.

There are views of the village’s Gerry Park and ponds from the front porch of the four bedroom, 2.5-bath home.

Dugan, who was from Belfast, is credited with working on the now-gone tunnel overpass for the Long Island Rail Road in Roslyn.

