RVC Colonial on a quiet street lists for $599,000

The house is in the Rockville Centre school

The house is in the Rockville Centre school district but not assessed for village taxes, the agent says. Credit: Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A three-bedroom Colonial on a quiet street in Rockville Centre was recently listed for $599,000.

The 2½-bathroom house on Woodland Drive has hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, butler’s pantry, formal dining room and a double-height ceiling in the foyer.

Built in 2006, the house has only had one owner, who accepted an offer after a week on the market, listing agent Michael Flynn of Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau said.

"This area straddles a few different school districts, so the fact that it’s in Rockville Centre schools without having to pay village taxes is attractive," Flynn said.

The house has central air conditioning, a large backyard deck and fenced-in yard.

"It’s a young home, so it’s the original owner, and everything is fairly young," Flynn said. "It was built for a modern family — you have the butler’s pantry with the powder room set aside private from the living room and dining room."

There are high ceilings in the basement, which can be easily finished, and the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, he said.

The house is close to the Southern State Parkway and Long Island Rail Road stop, perfect for commuters, Flynn said.

Taxes on the 0.11-acre property in the Rockville Centre Union Free School District are $17,387.

