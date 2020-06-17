Sag Harbor cottage gets a makeover

For a Manhattan family that lived on a sailboat in the summers on the East End, a building newly renovated into a summer home had to have a sense of still living outdoors on the sea.

“The house melts into that space,” says Marian Akinloye Ennis, a Brooklyn-based interior designer, of the home on Noyac Road in Sag Harbor, on Payne’s Creek. “It feels like it has always been there.”

The structure, once a fishing shack and later a pool company, needed a complete renovation to make it a home. Architect Kevin Lichten of Lichten Architects, based in Manhattan, said the complete renovation of the building to a home was done in two parts; one working within the original structure, and the second using the tight footprint and stringent footprint to expand.

The original building was 1,030 square feet on the first floor, and 600 square feet upstairs. A total of 530 square feet was added during the second renovation.

“It was a very long and slim site,” said Lichten. “But it was really about living outdoors. The whole house is orientated to the water.”

The design on the outside blended into the East End charm, with a gabled roof, weathered cedar shingles and white trim. Inside, a large kitchen and family room with a wall of glass doors opens to a stone patio with a fire pit. A master bedroom on the second floor included a terrace overlooking the water as well.

Landscape design by Robin Key gives the home a more private feel with hedges and flowering bushes, since the home is across the street from a vegetable stand that gets a lot of traffic in season. Ennis painted the front door a fun pop of color — Tangerine Dream by Benjamin Moore — to introduce the home’s playful style.

Several years later, the expansion was completed with an added bathroom and mudroom, and another cozy living area with a fireplace.

Ennis’ interior design complements the fun-loving design of the home. To fit the buildable footprint, the home has a long hallway attaching to different rooms. Ennis painted the hallway in stripes of Benjamin Moore’s Ocean Spray and Super White to give it that beach house feel.

“Every time I walked in the house, or the homeowner walks in, they say ‘We made it through the traffic, and we’re ready to have fun.’ ”