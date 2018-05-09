TODAY'S PAPER
$1.795M Sag Harbor home comes with chicken coop

This home in Sag Harbor is is listed

This home in Sag Harbor is is listed for $1.795 million. Photo Credit: Brown Harris Stevens/Maureen Geary

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 1,368-square foot farm house in Sag Harbor, complete with shed, barn and chicken coop, is listed for $1.795 million

The circa 1860s three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home sits on just under two acres next to Ryder’s Pond.

“It’s been in the same family for 100 years,” says Maureen Geary, associate real estate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, noting that descendants of the Ryders, for which the nearby pond is named, are selling the property.

Taxes are listed at $3,049, but are poised to rise with any new construction, says Geary.

