$6.495M Sag Harbor home belonged to master craftsman

Inside a Sag Harbor house listed for $6.495

Inside a Sag Harbor house listed for $6.495 million.  Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
An 1810 Sag Harbor house that a prominent local craftsman built for himself has hit the market for $6.495 million.

The house was constructed and owned by Benjamin Glover, a master craftsman during Sag Harbor’s whaling era. Now with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the 4,000-square-foot home sits on a street that bears his name, at the corner of Glover and Main streets. 

Expanded by Glover in 1850 to include a neighboring carriage house, “it’s definitely one of the biggest captain’s houses on the market in Sag Harbor, and it’s largely true to its original form,” says listing agent Adam Hofer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The house, Hofer says, has mostly maintained its original layout. The modernized interior, he adds, has been reimagined by designer Nick Olsen, known for his bright and bold color patterns. 

The house includes an entry hall with walls finished with hand-painted yellow cinder blocks that continue up the staircase; a crimson lacquered library; a lapis blue living room with one of the home’s seven fireplaces; a formal dining room with wallpaper that pays homage to Sag Harbor’s history, and an eat-in kitchen with double-height wood-beamed ceilings and blue-and-white tiled floors featuring compass stars.

The 0.25-acre property, with two gated off-street parking spots, also includes a front porch, a back deck and patio, and a heated gunite pool.     

In the book “Built by the Whalers: A Tour of Historic Sag Harbor and its Colonial Architecture,” Nancy Boyd Willey wrote that Glover’s work included “superintending and laboring on 14 meeting houses, 84 dwelling houses, 83 vessels of various builds, 12 schoolhouses, 18 barns and sheds, 12 vessel heads, 5 stores, 14 taverns and 197 coffins.”

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

