Former UK politician selling Sag Harbor home

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $8.995

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $8.995 million. Photo Credit: Compass/Lena Yaremenko

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Sag Harbor home with a history of prominent owners has come on the market for $8.995 million.

The circa-1840 Egyptian Revival home is being sold by former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shaun Woodward and Luke Redgrave, a cinematographer and grandson of actor Michael Redgrave. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson lived in the home for many years before Woodward bought it in 2012.

The 6,200-square-foot, five-bedroom home was renovated by designer David Kleinberg and architect Martin Sosa in 2016, with baseboards, crown moldings and door frames recreated from the originals and the addition of Jamb fireplaces. The kitchen has 13-foot ceilings and custom lead-glazed windows.

The home has a finished lower level with a gym, wine cellar, laundry room and family room.

The .4-acre property features bluestone terraces with an outdoor fireplace, gardens and a 50-foot gunite pool and spa.

It is listed with Matthew Breitenbach and Beth Felsen of Compass.

