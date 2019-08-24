TODAY'S PAPER
Historic Sag Harbor home lists for $4.86M

This Sag Harbor home is on the market

This Sag Harbor home is on the market for $4.9 million.

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com
A 200-year-old Sag Harbor home is on the market for $4.9 million.

The traditional Georgian-style house was built in the 1820s with four parlors and eight fireplaces. Two centuries later, the home maintains original details in the molding and trim, says listing agent Cee Scott Brown of The Corcoran Group.

“The owners have maintained that integrity,” says Brown.

The home has also been updated with modern amenities such as central heating and a gunite pool. Like other homes in the area built at that time, the home once had low ceilings, so the kitchen floor has been excavated to give the room height, says Brown.

When the home was built, Sag Harbor was in the height of its whaling boom.

