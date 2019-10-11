Ricky Paull Goldin, who is selling a Long Island home, has a problem. He can’t stop looking at real estate listings.

“It’s my addiction,” admits Goldin, the actor and designer known for his starring roles on “All My Children” and “Guiding Light” and hosting duties on HGTV’s “Spontaneous Construction.” He is the co-founder, with Derek Britt, of DB Goldline Productions, where he develops and produces shows for major TV networks, including two reality programs: CBS’s “Hidden Heroes” and TLC’s “Project Dad.”

“We just finished ‘Hidden Heroes’ and started ‘Project Dad,’ and even at work, on my lunch break, I would get on my computer and start looking at houses. You have to buy something right, buy something smart, and budget accordingly. If you can get at least one of those right, it can be a good move.”

Enabling Goldin’s addiction is partner Gretta Monahan, the founder and chief executive of Gretta Enterprises known for her appearances on the “Rachael Ray Show,” “Good Morning America” and “The View” and co-hosting duties on TLC’s “Brides Gone Styled.” The pair have listed their latest creation, a completely renovated five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Sag Harbor, for $1.525 million.

Goldin grew up in Lawrence, Woodmere and Atlantic Beach. He has lived in Southern California and traveled extensively. The couple has a home in Manhattan, where their two children attend school. But Goldin says they remain attached to Long Island, where they own several homes.

“First of all, I love Long Island. There’s a reason everyone brings their mega yachts and helicopters out here. The beaches out here are like nothing else — better than Malibu. They hold up to almost any beaches in the world.”

Yet the Sag Harbor house, a stone’s throw from Little Peconic Bay, had sat empty for four years when they bought it in February 2018. Why?

“Because the finishes were horrid and the colors were atrocious,” Goldin says. “The lines were unattractive. There were a lot of abrupt ends to rooms, like the ends of sentences can be abrupt.”

Walls were moved, windows and skylights installed, beams exposed and then covered with vintage weathered cedar barn wood from Sag Harbor Woodshop, a custom furniture builder and materials supplier on Noyack Road. He went back for more to add matching kitchen shell coverings and beams in the master bedroom. Furnishings and floor coverings appear to float above the white, high-gloss floors, framed by an all-black exterior.

“When you walk in, I want you to think about the beach, the summer, a getaway,” Goldin says, noting he was fortunate to have Monahan’s counsel throughout the decision-making process. “She’s the tiebreaker for all the voices in my head. Her tastes are impeccable.”

The listing agents are Nicole and Zachary Tunick of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.