The head of East Hampton’s Guild Hall visual and performing arts center is selling her Sag Harbor home for $795,000.

Andrea Grover has served as executive director since 2014. By that time, the artist and writer had earned recognition for founding and directing the Aurora Picture Show in Houston, Texas, and serving as curator of special projects at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

The shingled home was built in 1930 and includes three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Wood-burning stoves adorn the living room and kitchen. The 0.11-acre property faces Mill Creek, which leads to Noyac Bay, and a private bay beach sits at the North end of its street.

“I just love this house,” says Rima Mardoyan Smyth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property with Ryan Struble. “It’s got great character."