TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
24° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Guild Hall chief selling Sag Harbor home for $795,000

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $795,000.

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $795,000. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

The head of East Hampton’s Guild Hall visual and performing arts center is selling her Sag Harbor home for $795,000.

Andrea Grover  has served as executive director since 2014. By that time, the artist and writer had earned recognition for founding and directing the Aurora Picture Show in Houston, Texas, and serving as curator of special projects at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

The shingled home was built in 1930 and includes three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Wood-burning stoves adorn the living room and kitchen. The 0.11-acre property faces Mill Creek, which leads to Noyac Bay, and a private bay beach sits at the North end of its street.

“I just love this house,” says Rima Mardoyan Smyth of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property with Ryan Struble. “It’s got great character."

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The scene where a pedestrian was struck by Cops: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, airlifted to hospital
Candidate Larry Zacarese between daughter Lourdes, 11, and Brand: Zacarese looking at Suffolk exec race?
Henri Daniel Jr. of Allentown, Pa., was arrested Police: Pa. man arrested for scamming man, 86
Matt Ketcham of Cutchogue talked to Newsday on Meet 4 hearty LIers who work on water in winter
Emergency responders tend to a man struck by Cops: Man hurt in Selden hit-run
Fuzi (Istrian pasta) with shrimp, white truffle and Small-plates eatery succeeds short-lived LI bistro