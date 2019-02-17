A chalet in Sag Harbor has come on the market for $1.295 million.

Built by the founder of the Noyac Golf Club, which can be seen from the house, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom chalet-style home is on 2.52 acres and has knotty cypress wood walls, a lower-level sauna and a tennis court.

The house can be purchased alone or as part of a package that includes two adjoining lots, says listing agent Jeremy Ryan of The Corcoran Group. The other lots, which contain land only, are 2.35 and 1.90 acres at asking prices of $999,000 and $899,000 respectively.