TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sag Harbor chalet lists for $1.295M

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $1.295

This Sag Harbor home is listed for $1.295 million. Photo Credit: Kathleen O'Donnell

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A chalet in Sag Harbor has come on the market for $1.295 million.

Built by the founder of the Noyac Golf Club, which can be seen from the house, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom chalet-style home is on 2.52 acres and has knotty cypress wood walls, a lower-level sauna and a tennis court.

The house can be purchased alone or as part of a package that includes two adjoining lots, says listing agent Jeremy Ryan of The Corcoran Group. The other lots, which contain land only, are 2.35 and 1.90 acres at asking prices of $999,000 and $899,000 respectively.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Emily Menges, her brother Bobby Menges, his brother Family honors memory of 'Extraordinary Senior'
The scene at Long Island MacArthur Airport on FAA: Leak from AC forced flight to turn back to LI 
Storefronts are seen along Depot Place at Railroad Village OKs increased heights for some buildings
A centerpiece of the East Islip Library mural Mural depicts community's unique, quirky history
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
The city plans in the fall to add Long Beach to add bike lanes reaching boardwalk 