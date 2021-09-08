Sag Harbor shingle-style house lists for $2.45 million

A circa 1900 shingle-style house in Sag Harbor’s North Haven community is listing for $2.45 million.

The 2,322-square-foot traditional home on Ferry Road has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, an airy kitchen with high-end appliances and wine refrigerator, detailed ceiling moldings and window trim, window seats in the living room and primary bedroom, a smart home entertainment system and a dog-washing station in the laundry room.

"The renovation was painstakingly, lovingly done to perfection – every bit of it," says Greg Schmidt of The Corcoran Group, who is listing the home with Jackie Dunphy.

Completed about 1½ years ago by the previous owners, the renovation took into consideration the age of the home, "staying true to that circa 1900 farmhouse with details and yet making it a modern enough living space so that people can live in it with today’s sensibilities," Schmidt says.

The home feels bright and cheerful, unusual for a home of this age, thanks to good natural light and lighting fixtures, Schmidt said. It has stained glass windows and original woodwork as well.

There's a saltwater pool and new fencing around the property, which is close to the village of Sag Harbor, Long Beach and North Haven’s beach, tennis courts and a playground.

There are many plantings on the 0.45-acre property. "The homeowners have said that every time they come out, there’s something else blooming that they weren’t expecting," Schmidt said. "The house and the property are both magical and very romantic."

The home is in the Sag Harbor School District. Annual properties taxes are $8,744.