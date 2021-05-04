In Sag Harbor, European villa-style home asks $5.95 million

A European villa-style home that boasts bay views from almost every room is on the market in Sag Harbor for $5.95 million.

Located in the gated West Banks estate community, which has a private beach, transient dock and tennis courts, the 6,508-square-foot home, which was built in 2002, has six bedrooms, five of which are ensuite, 7½ baths, an open floor plan, bleached oak wood floors, and a master suite with a balcony.

The lower level has a media room with a fireplace and wine cellar with exposed brick, full gym, a sauna and a pool table.

"This is an opportunity to own a house in a really exclusive enclave. It’s a gated community. The area is completely safe and so beautiful," says listing agent Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group, adding that the whole development is fully cleared and not as wooded as many people typically associate with Sag Harbor.

Noting that the house is on one of the highest points of the community, Sanders says, "It’s at the top of the rise on this street, so, it has great views of the water, even from the first level."

The 1.68-acre property has an outdoor kitchen and a recently retiled heated pool and hot tub.

"The pool is nicely set away from the house, so that when the pool is closed all winter, you’re not looking at it," Sander says. "You still see your beautiful property and the water."

The annual property taxes are $20,526.