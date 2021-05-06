TODAY'S PAPER
Custom-built Sagaponack estate lists for $5.75 million

The house sits on a beautifully landscaped, south-facing

The house sits on a beautifully landscaped, south-facing 1.34 acres. Credit: Corcoran Group/Brian Bailey

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A custom-built 7,470-square-foot estate in Sagaponack is listing for $5.75 million.

Built in 2012, the eight-bedroom, 7½-bath home has an open floor plan, large dining room with seating for 14 or more, coffered ceilings in the great room and den, and a master suite with balcony and bath with radiant heated floors.

"It’s a beautiful, beautiful house," says listing agent Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group.

The house has a lower-level custom-designed home theater with seating made from European leather, Sander says. "It’s really, really plush. The seats are heated. It’s like being in a real cinema. All of the sound is behind the walls, so you don’t have speakers that you see. And, it has different light settings, so you can have different colors of light. There’s even a mini kitchenette, where you have a fridge and all your drawers for your movie theater candy."

The 1.34-acre property has a heated pool with waterfall spa, outdoor shower, a pergola-covered pavilion with television and fireplace, outdoor kitchen with bar seating, covered back porch and heated two-car garage.

"It’s completely situated for indoor-outdoor fun," Sander says. "This is turnkey, completely immaculate. Somebody can buy this and be in for summer."

The home is north of Montauk Highway and is close to Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and ocean beaches, vineyards and farm stands.

The annual property taxes are $21,046.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

