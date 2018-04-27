TODAY'S PAPER
Generations of family have owned this $11.95M Sagaponack home

This Sagaponack home was built more than 240

This Sagaponack home was built more than 240 years ago. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
An historic Sagaponack farmhouse is on the market for the first time since it was built more than 240 years ago. It is listed for $11.95 million.

The home was built by Deacon David Hedges, for which Hedges Lane, a road that traverses Sagaponack, was named. It sits on a 3.2-acre parcel with the ability to add a second residence with a pool and tennis court, says Linda Haugevik of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Paul Brennan.

The home has eight bedrooms and two bathrooms.

