An historic Sagaponack farmhouse is on the market for the first time since it was built more than 240 years ago. It is listed for $11.95 million.

The home was built by Deacon David Hedges, for which Hedges Lane, a road that traverses Sagaponack, was named. It sits on a 3.2-acre parcel with the ability to add a second residence with a pool and tennis court, says Linda Haugevik of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Paul Brennan.

The home has eight bedrooms and two bathrooms.