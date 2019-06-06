A new 5,000-square-foot wood, stone and steel home in Sagaponack designed by Bates Masi + Architects is on the market for $17.995 million.

The architectural firm based in East Hampton and New York City has won 167 design awards and is known for using varied designs and materials to enhance the environment surrounding each project. “They’re well-known modernists,” says listing agent Christopher Covert of Saunders & Associates.

The .98-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean and Sagg Pond as well as a 665-square-foot pool house, an elevated infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and south facing decks.