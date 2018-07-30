TODAY'S PAPER
Historic Sagaponack home lists for $11.95M

The Sagaponack house sits on a 3.2-acre parcel.

The Sagaponack house sits on a 3.2-acre parcel. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Sagaponack farmhouse that has been in the same family for generations is on the market for the first time since it was built more than 240 years ago. It is listed for $11.95 million.

The home was built by Deacon David Hedges, for which Hedges Lane, a road that traverses Sagaponack, was named. It sits on a 3.2-acre parcel with the ability to add a second residence with a pool and tennis court, says Linda Haugevik of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Paul Brennan.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

