Sagaponack, despite all its glitz, is a very small community where the main activity other than real estate is farming, says Donald Louchheim, village mayor. “What gives Sagaponack its character are these significant vistas of farm fields," he says. "Everything about the area is quaint."

An upcoming municipal project is the repaving and widening of Sagg Main Street, which is scheduled to start Jan. 1, 2020, and be completed by May 1, Louchheim says.

Based on 2018 home sales data, Sagaponack holds the distinction of being the second-most expensive ZIP code in the country, according to PropertyShark.com, a site that analyzes real estate trends. The most expensive ZIP code is Atherton, California.

The Indian name Sagaponack means “where the ground nuts grow,” referring to potatoes, says Jon Barton, sales agent at Sotheby’s International Realty in East Hampton. “It is a very unique place, close to New York but surrounded by farmland and ocean and populated by Wall Street elite, financial and business leaders,” says Barton.

The one-room schoolhouse on Sagg Main is for kindergarten-through-third-grade students, with 15 students currently enrolled, says Alan Van Cott, superintendent at Sagaponack School. After graduating, students have a choice between East Hampton or Sag Harbor schools for studies through the 12th grade. “We are truly fortunate to work in a school that is built upon a strong tradition of community pride and support as we all work together for the benefit of our students,” says Van Cott.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos in Sagaponack.

SALES PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2019, there were 4 home sales with a median sale price of $3,282,500, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $1,890,000 and the high was $5,515,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Southampton

Area 4.3 square miles

ZIP code 11962

Population 313

Median age 56.6

Median household income

Median home value $3,282,500

LIRR time from Bridgehampton to NYC 152 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $500

School district Sagaponack and East Hampton

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 4 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$12,950,000

This six-bedroom new-construction barn-style home has seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and is 8,700 square feet over two levels. It is sited on a flat 3.4-acre lot which is home to a 42-foot heated gunite pool with an infinity edge, and a waterfall all of which are next to a multilevel pool house. Taxes are $17,487. Debra Simon Design, 631-537-5321.

$5,500,000

Sitting on a .95-acre lot, this 5,300-square-foot modern home, designed by Julian and Barbara Neski, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a roof deck, a heated gunite pool and spa and deeded ocean access. Taxes are $9,294. Michael Schultz, Corcoran, 917-882-8338.

$17,900,000

Located on a 2.3-acre lot, this eight-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot home has 11 full baths and three half-baths and was designed and built by Michael Davis. Amenities include glass walls for indoor/outdoor living, a great room with 14-foot ceilings, a 60-foot gunite pool, and an elevator. Taxes are unknown. Terry Cohen and Jon Vaccari, Saunders & Associates, 631-804-6100.

RECENTLY SOLD

$5,515,000

Address Old Barn Lane

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6

Built 1920

Lot size 1.7 acres

Taxes $12,899

Reduced $235,000

Days on the market 122

$3,125,000

Address Toppings Path

Style Traditional

Bedrooms 7

Bathrooms 7½

Built 2018

Lot size 1.24 acres

Taxes $5,279

Reduced $370,000

Days on the market 776

$3,440,000

Address Town Line road

Style Traditional

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6½

Built 2019

Lot size 1.37 acres

Taxes n/a

Reduced $555,000

Days on the market 241

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of houses 7

Price range $4,895,000 to $24,995,000

Tax range $5,096 to $40,266