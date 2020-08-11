Modern house in Sagaponack offers serenity at $5.25M

All it took was the one look at the book “American Dream: The Houses at Sagaponac: Modern Living in the Hamptons,” for Jenny and Andy Isikoff to decide they wanted to own one of those homes in 2003.

“We were house hunting out here. We love the location and being near the beach, and my husband loves modern,” Jenny Isikoff said. “We literally saw the book on a coffee table at someone's house and we dog-eared pages of what house would work for us as a family of four and provide the privacy and certain things that we wanted.”

The home they settled on, at 486 Wainscott Harbor Rd., was designed by world-renowned architects Calvin Tsao and Zack McKown, and is one the original Houses at Sagaponack, the modernist development conceived by the late Harry J. (Coco) Brown with the assistance of architect Richard Meier, according to Andrea Ackerman, listing agent for Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, LLC.

“It’s a stunning home that is sculpted into the land in such a way that it embraces the landscape,” Ackerman said. “The next buyer will definitely have an eye for fine modern architecture.”

While Isikoff said she has “incredible memories” of the house, after 13 years there she and her husband are about to become empty nesters so want to find something smaller nearby. Among the many features Isikoff appreciates are the four levels that allow for everyone to have their own space. “It almost feels like our house and their house,” she said, referring to the lower level where her sons have their bedrooms and access to the pool and backyard.

Now on the market for $5,250,000, the 4,500-square-foot house has extensive, moveable glass walls and oversized windows and it was designed as a glass and wood cube with distinct spaces for entertainment and relaxation, including a living room, dining room, kitchen, lounge and guest bedrooms. There are four bedrooms, four full and two half-baths, and a two-car garage. The house sits on a landscaped 1.36-acre lot with a 60-foot swimming pool, sun deck and yard.

“It’s also really private. I like the serenity of that,” Isikoff said.

Additional features include an elevator, and the third-floor master bedroom level has access to a private deck, complete with a hot tub and fireplace.

“I would love to see this house go to someone who really can appreciate it and how much went into the design,” Isikoff said. “Even the paint colors are part of that. The architects stayed in the house for 24 hours and watched how the sun rises and sets, so almost every wall is colored a different gray tone to reflect that.”

Annual taxes on the property in the Sagaponack School District are $15,127. The listing agents are Andrea Ackerman and Juliana Frei, of Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, LLC.