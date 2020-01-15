TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sands Point Colonial  lists for $5.995 million 

This six-bedrooms, 6½-bath Colonial in Sands Point is

This six-bedrooms, 6½-bath Colonial in Sands Point is listed for $5.995 million. Credit: Tour Factory/ Steven Bababekov

By Teng Chen
Print

A Shingle-style Colonial house in Harbor Acres in Sands Point is listed for $5.995 million. Poised on 1.39 acres, it has six bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, four garages, and an inground pool.

Bordering the Hempstead Bay, the property was custom-built to a previous owner’s specifications. “It was designed and built to capture incredible views from almost every room," says Maggie Keats, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the listing agent.

“It's the highest possible quality and beautiful architecture. Incredible millwork, moldings, and casings," she says.

A complete renovation has taken place in the garden over the last year. Living and dining rooms have all been continually updated since the house was built in 2004. Owners have direct private beach access.

Annual taxes are $85,516. It’s in the Port Washington Union Free School District.


 

By Teng Chen

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search