Sands Point Colonial  lists for $5.995 million 

A Shingle-style Colonial house in Harbor Acres in Sands Point is listed for $5.995 million. Poised on 1.39 acres, it has six bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, four garages, and an inground pool.

Bordering the Hempstead Bay, the property was custom-built to a previous owner’s specifications. “It was designed and built to capture incredible views from almost every room," says Maggie Keats, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the listing agent.

“It's the highest possible quality and beautiful architecture. Incredible millwork, moldings, and casings," she says.

A complete renovation has taken place in the garden over the last year. Living and dining rooms have all been continually updated since the house was built in 2004. Owners have direct private beach access.

Annual taxes are $85,516. It’s in the Port Washington Union Free School District.



