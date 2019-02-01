A Sands Point home on the market for $4.99 million features a luxury bar.

The bar includes a library. The book shelves, ceiling and bar are made of mahogany. There are silk grasscloth wall coverings, alabaster sconces and antique glass as well as wine refrigeration, a service sink, an ice maker and pull-up stools beneath the marble counter.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom, two half-bathroom home includes a breakfast room off the kitchen. The house also features a gym, playroom, master suite with winter views of the Long Island Sound, a screened-in porch and front and back covered porches.

The two-acre property includes a pool and hot tub, cabana pool house with kitchen and washer/dryer, and three-car garage with an upper-level storage area.

