TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$4.99M Sands Point home comes with luxury bar

The Sands Point home is on the market

The Sands Point home is on the market for $4.99 million. Photo Credit: Chuck Danas

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Sands Point home on the market for $4.99 million features a luxury bar.

The bar includes a library. The book shelves, ceiling and bar are made of mahogany. There are silk grasscloth wall coverings, alabaster sconces and antique glass as well as wine refrigeration, a service sink, an ice maker and pull-up stools beneath the marble counter.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom, two half-bathroom home includes a breakfast room off the kitchen. The house also features a gym, playroom, master suite with winter views of the Long Island Sound, a screened-in porch and front and back covered porches.

The two-acre property includes a pool and hot tub, cabana pool house with kitchen and washer/dryer, and three-car garage with an upper-level storage area.

The listing agent is Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

William Cotter sits on bench outside sales office Black History Month: Meet LI's hidden figures
Alan Schneider, personnel director of Suffolk's civil service Brand: Supervisors urge Schneider's appointment
Tim Miller, a professional video game player, during LIer raking it in playing Fortnite professionally
Lucille and Louis Gallina, former Plainview residents, in Longtime LIers turned $1.80 dates into 65 years
Packets of heroin are on display at Nassau For the first time, fatal opioid overdoses fall on LI
Tom Brady, a retired banker, with his son, What's it like to be Tom Brady on LI?