A Sands Point estate listed for $9.4 million comes with a putting green.

The 13,000-square-foot Contemporary, which has seven bedrooms 8½ bathrooms, and features a sauna and steam room and an indoor swimming pool with hot tub.

The 8.9-acre property has views of the Long Island Sound, an outdoor swimming pool, a koi pond, three poolside kitchens, a meditation garden, heated driveway and patios, and a private path to the beach.

“You feel like you’re in a Balinese resort,” says listing agent Maria Rovegno of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.