Whitehill, a Mediterranean Revival villa in Sands Point designed by Addison Mizner, the known as the “father of Palm Beach,” is on the market for $2.85 million.

An architect who lived in Port Washington, Mizner built the Kennedy compound and many other estates in Palm Beach, Florida, and was known for his Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean revival styles. “This was the only house that Mizner built in Sands Point,” says listing agent Francesca Morrocu Blass of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Real Estate, adding that it was built in 1912 as a summer home for New York City financier John Parker.

Five years ago, the current owner, renovated the kitchen and five of the seven bedrooms, while keeping many historic design features, such as inlaid mahogany floors, triple crown moldings and detailed millwork.

Other features of the six-bedroom house, which is on 3.5 acres, are transom windows and imported tiles from France.

The courtyard and the stucco and terra cotta roof are reminiscent of Spain and Italy, two favorite destinations of Mizner, who drew influence from those countries’ architecture, says Blass.