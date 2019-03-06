TODAY'S PAPER
19° Good Morning
SEARCH
19° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

'Father of Palm Beach' designed $2.85M Sands Point home

This Sands Point home is on the market

This Sands Point home is on the market for $2.85 million. Photo Credit: Kevin Wohlers

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Whitehill, a Mediterranean Revival villa in Sands Point designed by Addison Mizner, the known as the “father of Palm Beach,” is on the market for $2.85 million.

An architect who lived in Port Washington, Mizner built the Kennedy compound and many other estates in Palm Beach, Florida, and was known for his Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean revival styles. “This was the only house that Mizner built in Sands Point,” says listing agent Francesca Morrocu Blass of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Real Estate, adding that it was built in 1912 as a summer home for New York City financier John Parker.

Five years ago, the current owner, renovated the kitchen and five of the seven bedrooms, while keeping many historic design features, such as inlaid mahogany floors, triple crown moldings and detailed millwork.

Other features of the six-bedroom house, which is on 3.5 acres, are transom windows and imported tiles from France.

The courtyard and the stucco and terra cotta roof are reminiscent of Spain and Italy, two favorite destinations of Mizner, who drew influence from those countries’ architecture, says Blass.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Fishers Island Utility Co., shown above, wants Workforce housing plan meets resistance
A view of the Snapchat app on Aug. District: Young adults threatened for nude photos
Breast cancer rates in New York. See breast cancer rates in New York by county
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen sued the town board Split decision in lawsuit against town board
The Southern Meadows apartment complex at 100 Terrace LI firm pays $472.5M for 7 apartment complexes
Kiss Products Inc. in Port Washington and its LI company moving 56 warehouse jobs to NJ