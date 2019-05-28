A master-bedroom suite occupies the entire second floor of a Sands Point home listed for $3.199 million.

At 1,370 square feet, the suite features an alcove that can be used either as a sitting room or gym and another which could serve as an office or library, two walk-in closets and a spa bath.

The 5,766-square-foot-home has six bedrooms, five of which have updated bathrooms. There is an additional half-bathroom on the first floor.

The 2.09-acre property, which is on a cul-de-sac, includes a pool and tennis court.

The listing agents are Maggie Keats and Jill Berman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.