$8.495M Sands Point home has car wash in garage

A Sands Point home listed for $8.495 million comes with a car wash in the garage.

“It’s like California-style living on Long Island,” says listing agent Scott Van Son of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Laffey International, adding that there are views of Long Island Sound and Connecticut.

The 9,100-square-foot newly built home has five bedrooms, eight full- and two half-bathrooms, a kitchen with two center islands, and a wine cellar.

Features of the 2.3-acre property include a pool, outdoor fireplace and barbecue, and a three-car garage with interior car wash and vacuum and a second-floor 1,000-square-foot loft with a kitchen and full bathroom.