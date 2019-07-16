$24.8M Sands Point home comes with helipad

TODAY'S PAPER
Photo Credit: Alexandros Giannakis

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Sands Point home that four years ago was Nassau County's priciest listing at $38 million is back on the market for $24.8 million and now comes with a helipad.

The 15,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion was designed by architect Stuart Narofsky for Sonny Chabra, chair and chief executive of tech consulting firm ASI System Integration. It features a golf simulator, a par-3 golf green with rooftop tee boxes, a basketball court, an indoor pool, and a spa and sauna with an illuminated massage room.

The home also has eco-friendly technology, such as geothermal heating and cooling system, solar panels and dual cisterns that capture and reuse rainwater for irrigation.

"Overall, there really aren’t any properties that compare in caliber to this one," says Sabreen Qaiyum of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, which recently took over the listing. 

Qaiyum says a helipad was recently added to the property and the home has been used for TV shows such as “The Blacklist,” and “The Affair."

