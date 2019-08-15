TODAY'S PAPER
$4.995M Sands Point home comes with sports bar

Known as The Water's Edge, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom,

Known as The Water's Edge, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, two half-bathroom home includes a sports bar/game room. Photo Credit: Russell Pratt

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A waterfront home in Sands Point listed for $4.995 million comes with its own sports bar.

Known as The Water’s Edge, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, two half-bathroom home includes a sports bar/game room with one of the half-bathrooms.

The home’s master suite includes a den with a fireplace. 

The 1.19-acre property, which is on Manhasset Bay and has views of Kings Point, has a pool and cabana with a full bathroom, a gym in the former garden shed, a greenhouse, a full-house generator and a private deepwater dock.

“The entire house has been updated, including the sea wall,” says listing agent Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

