$4.995M Sands Point home comes with sports bar
A waterfront home in Sands Point listed for $4.995 million comes with its own sports bar.
Known as The Water’s Edge, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, two half-bathroom home includes a sports bar/game room with one of the half-bathrooms.
The home’s master suite includes a den with a fireplace.
The 1.19-acre property, which is on Manhasset Bay and has views of Kings Point, has a pool and cabana with a full bathroom, a gym in the former garden shed, a greenhouse, a full-house generator and a private deepwater dock.
“The entire house has been updated, including the sea wall,” says listing agent Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.
