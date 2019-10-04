TODAY'S PAPER
$9.9M Sands Point home linked to Underground Railroad

The library inside a Sands Point home listed

The library inside a Sands Point home listed for $9.9 million. Photo Credit: Aerial Media Productions/Kevin Wohler

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A waterfront Sands Point home with an unusual history is on the market for $9.9 million.

The original house on the property was built in the 1700s. It was knocked down in 1981, except for a 39-foot, pine-paneled library that is now a part of the current house. The library was renovated in 1939 when the house was owned by M. Lincoln Schuster, a founder of Simon and Schuster. The room contains a wooden dowel inlay floor, floor-to-20-foot-ceiling bookshelves and windows overlooking Hempstead Harbor.

The 7.5-acre property includes 500 feet of beachfront, a farmhouse from the late 1800s, a milk barn and two sheds with trap doors that were reportedly used for the Underground Railroad, according to the Cow Neck Historical Society.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Contemporary style home features marble floors, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, an oak wood bridge with a see-through Lucite floor over the dining room, and a pool.

The listing agents are Yvonne Doran and Dana Forbes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

