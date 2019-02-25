TODAY'S PAPER
This Sands Point house is listed for $1.595 million and has a tennis court. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty / Kevin J. Wohlers

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A gatehouse on the former Astor estate in Sands Point is on the market for $1.595 million.

Antonio Palafox, John McEnroe's former coach, owned once the gatehouse, according to public records. There is a tennis court on the 2.36-acre property. 

The former estate, Coverly Manor, was built circa 1922 for Vincent Astor, son of John Jacob Astor, the real estate mogul who was the richest man to die on the Titanic in 1912. Taking over his family’s real estate holdings after his father’s death, Vincent Astor was a businessman and philanthropist.

The 3,000-square-foot Colonial gatehouse, which is in front of the still-standing estate house, has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a new kitchen and a master suite with vaulted ceilings.

The property is listed with Dana Forbes and Yvonne Doran of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

