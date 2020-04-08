Sands Point home on cul-de-sac lists for $2.975 million

A 5,766-square-foot home at the end of a cul-de-sac in Sands Point is on the market for $2.975 million. The annual property taxes are $45,803.

The brick Colonial home has six bedrooms and 5½ baths, parquet floors in the living room, tile floors in the kitchen/family/mudroom and a unique hand-carved double front door. The 2.09-acre property has a pool and tennis court.

“Everything has been updated in the house,” says Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the house with Jim Berman. “It has a really incredible master suite: The whole second floor is the master suite.”

The master suite includes a room that is currently being used as an office and a sitting area in the bedroom, now being used as a gym, Keats says, “because it has an outdoor balcony. And in the winter, you have a winter water view of the Sound.”

The home was built on the site of “Elm Court,” the Gold Coast estate of Edgar Luckenbach, a shipping magnate, and later became Sands Point Country Day School, which was demolished in the 1980s to make room for houses. The property still has some garden statuary and benches from the Luckenbach estate, Keats notes.

Located in the Port Washington Union Free School District, the house is in the southern point of Sands Point and close to the Village Club of Sands Point, Port Washington village’s shop, restaurants, LIRR train station and schools.