Sands Point waterfront property on the market for $8.495M

The property comes with several accessory buildings in addition to the main house. Credit: Ed Pappalardo

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
This waterfront home in Sands Point comes with several accessory buildings in addition to the main house, including a separate cottage, movie theater, pool house, tennis house and heated dog house. It's on the market for $8.495 million.

The six-bedroom home, which sits on nearly 4 acres on the Long Island Sound, was built in 1935 on property that was once owned by Robert Lehman, one of the three brothers who founded the Lehman Brothers financial services firm, according to listing agent Belinda Wiseman of Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty.

One of the former owners used to breed dogs, Wiseman says, and the dog house comes with a dog run.

The seller used to own a waterfront property in Sands Point that sold for $19.2 million in 2016, which was the most expensive sale in Nassau County that year, according to Wiseman.

The property sits on 225 feet of beachfront and has a deep water dock, one of only 17 docks in Sands Point. The property is in the Port Washington school district and has annual taxes of $166,749.

