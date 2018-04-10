Why you should buy their Sayville home

Sellers Lydia and Ray Pynn

Address 25 Sunset Dr., Sayville

Asking price $850,000

The basics A six-bedroom, 5½-bath Colonial on a 0.39-acre lot

The competition A six-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Marion Street is listed for $559,990.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Benson Avenue sold Dec. 17 for $750,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $19,102

Time on the market Since March 13

Listing agent The Pynns are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-472-3000

Why it’s for sale Lydia, 65, a registered nurse, and Ray, 66, who owns a sign company, say they’re moving to California to be near their daughters.

The Pynns’ home, which they estimate to be 3,800 square feet, offers vintage charm but modern amenities. Lydia shares:

“The beauty of this house is its many options. My mother-in-law lives with us, and her bedroom, with its own bath, is off the kitchen. It could also be an office. . . . My favorite area is the sitting room and gas fireplace off our master bedroom. Another nice feature is the retro kitchen. The appliances are new, but reproductions of appliances from the 1930s. There’s a booth that can seat four people comfortably. It overlooks the den. We eat there every night. . . . There’s a gas fireplace in our den and a wood-burning fireplace in our living room. This has been quite the party house. Every holiday has been in our home. It’s big and lends itself nicely to holiday parties and, of course, our kids’ parties throughout the years. . . .The garage was converted to an art studio, and it’s very aesthetically pleasing. There’s a spiral staircase to a loft and private bathroom. The backyard has a beautiful, round, Nassau brick patio with ivy ground cover surrounding it. We’re across the street from Green Creek, which gives boaters access to Fire Island. You can walk to restaurants, bars, the post office and bank if you choose. I walk it all the time. Sayville’s a nice town.”