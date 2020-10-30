Sayville Victorian home on sale for $739,000

A grand ‘ole Victorian home is for sale in Sayville for $739,000.

Built sometime around 1880, the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home has classic Victorian elements, such as a wide, wraparound porch with thick decorative pillars. The porch extends around the side, where the original porch meets a side porch — part of an additional great room — and is screened in.

"It wraps around the front west side to the north side," says owner Bill Murphy who raised his family there for 22 years. "It’s very comfortable."

Its Victorian style includes a gabled roof, and many large windows giving each room lots of sunlight.

The great room has a gas fireplace, and the living room has a wood-burning fireplace. The third floor has a bedroom and office. The eat-in kitchen has a gas stove with plenty of cabinets and a pantry, with hardwood floors.

The 3,000-square-foot Victorian sits on about a quarter-acre property, with a one-car detached garage and a patio.

A small public beach is at the end of the street, and Gillette Park is nearby as well.

"It's a beautiful Victorian with an amazing mix of old and modern charm," says Jessica Tenney, listing agent with Realty Connect USA LI in Hauppauge. "You fall in love as you go up the steps."

The home is in the Sayville School District boundary. Annual taxes are $15,000.